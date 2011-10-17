MCSO arrest five in McColl drug bust - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MCSO arrest five in McColl drug bust

Tyree Alfonzo Davis (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Tyree Alfonzo Davis (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
Deandre Dashawn Sweet (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Deandre Dashawn Sweet (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
Rufus Lamar Parker, aka Rudy (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Rufus Lamar Parker, aka Rudy (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
Johnathan Marquis Sanders, aka Bo Bo (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Johnathan Marquis Sanders, aka Bo Bo (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
Robert C. Jones (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office) Robert C. Jones (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Marlboro County Sheriff Fred Knight confirmed Monday that five suspects have been arrested and charged with trafficking heroin and conspiracy.

Investigators with the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, NC State Bureau of Investigation and McColl Police Department had the five suspects under surveillance when they attempted to deliver five bundles of heroin to a McColl residence. MCSO arrested 20-year-old Deandre Dashawn Sweet of Wilmington, NC, 38-year-old Robert C. Jones of Leland, NC, 19-year-old Johnathan Marquis Sanders, aka Bo Bo, of Wilmington, NC, 19-year-old Tyree Alfonzo Davis of Wilmington, NC and 21-year-old Rufus Lamar Parker, aka Rudy, of Raleigh, NC last week.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office, the suspects arrived in McColl in two cars, one of which was a rental car. McColl Police assisted in a traffic stop of the rental while the remaining suspects were arrested. A large sum of cash was found on the suspects during the arrest. The investigation into the suspects drug activity found a possible link into a large organization in Wilmington.

One of the five suspects, Sweet, was recently released for prison in North Carolina on attempted murder charges. Sweet remains on parole.

Sheriff Knight said, "This arrest was definitely successful in stopping a large amount of Heroin from hitting the streets in Marlboro County. Some of these defendants are very dangerous and already out on bond. This Trafficking Heroin Case is one of the few ever in the county that I can remember. The McColl PD and the SBI assisted my investigators in a great way in this case and the team work between agencies again pays off. I would like to especially thank Chief Langley of the McColl PD for allowing his officers to help us and the time it took from their normal duties and his assistance. This case took a lot of weeks of planning and man hours to become successful, I hope it sends a message to other drug dealers not to deliver drugs into Marlboro County."

This investigation is by the MCSO and NC State Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

