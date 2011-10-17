Victim says suspect stabbed man for talking to girlfriend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Officers are searching for a man accused of breaking a beer bottle and stabbing a man during an argument early Saturday morning.

According to a police report, officers responded to an area along Myrtle Street around 5 a.m. in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a deep cut to the side of his stomach and a female victim with a cut on her hand.

The male was transported to the hospital for treatment while the female was treated on scene.

According to the female victim, a man known only as Vernadad started an argument with the male victim because he had been talking to Vernadad's girlfriend.

The female victim said Vernadad broke his beer bottle and then lunged at the male victim, stabbing him in the side. She said when she tried to break up the fight, she was cut in the hand.

According to the female victim, several other people inside the home wrestled Vernadad to the ground, but he was able to free himself and fled the scene.

Vernadad has been described as a Hispanic male standing 5'5" and weighing 160 pounds.

The male victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information relating to the stabbing should contact Myrtle Beach Police as soon as possible.

