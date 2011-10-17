Witness: Suspect was standing behind bushes, looking for victim

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A Myrtle Beach woman ran into a sub shop Friday evening after a man she said she didn't know touched her inappropriately and then began following her.

According to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers responded to an area along South Kings Highway in reference to an assault. When officers spoke with the victim, she said she had been walking when she was approached by a man she didn't know.

The victim said the man began talking to her and started asking her personal questions about disabilities and any medications she may have been taking.

At that time, the man told her his son had just committed suicide and the victim said she felt bad for him and began crying. According to the victim, the man then hugged her as if to comfort her, however, moved his hand over the back of her right arm and then inappropriately touched her chest.

The victim said she pulled away and he tried to hug her again. She was able to walk away and continue on South Kings Highway and he began walking in the opposite direction.

To give him time to leave, the victim said she went into the CVS, but when she left, she saw him walking up behind her. At that time, she went into the Best of Philly Sub Shop and told the staff she was being followed.

When officers spoke with an employee, they said they saw the suspect standing behind the bushes in front of the Denny's parking lot. The employee said he was rubbing his groin area and appeared to be masturbating while looking in the direction of the sub shop.

The suspect then reportedly crossed over Kings Highway and stood behind the bushes in front of the tobacco store, continuing to look in the direction of the store and possibly for the victim.

The employee called 911 and the suspect left in the area of 8th Avenue South.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his early 50s with reddish hair that was short and had some gray in it. He was wearing a red t-shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the incident and was said to stand 5'10" with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.