Grandson arrested after alleged assaults - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Grandson arrested after alleged assaults

Christopher Good (Source: MBPD) Christopher Good (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police have arrested a man officers say assaulted his grandparents and destroyed their property when they wouldn't take him to the store Friday.

According to a police report, when officers arrived at a home along Columbia Drive around 2 p.m., they found both victims suffering from various wounds. Both victims said their grandson, Christopher Aaron Good, 23, of Myrtle Beach got upset with them because they wouldn't take him to the store.

Good allegedly began yelling and screaming before throwing objects inside the home, breaking them. He then allegedly overturned a coffee table.

One of the victims went into the bathroom to call 911 and Good kicked in the door, grabbed the phone and broke it before throwing it at the victim, striking them in the face, according to the report.

When the second victim tried to get Good to stop, he allegedly kicked the second victim in the shin, resulting in an open wound. The victim said Good then hit them in the face and knocked their glasses off.

Good left the scene prior to police arrival, however, officers witnesses a hole that had been kicked in the kitchen door.

Warrants were then issued for two counts of assault, one count of damage to personal property and one count of damage to real property.

Good was arrested Friday night and was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

