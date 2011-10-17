Man convicted of attempted murder gets life sentence

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The second of two men charged with attempted murder for a 2011 shooting has been sentenced to jail time.

Abdul Al-Mutakabbir Furquan, 40, of Conway and 25-year-old Jeremy Fleming were charged with attempted murder and burglary for a shooting reported at the IvyStone Apartments in Myrtle Beach on October, 16, 2011. They were charged after detectives and SWAT team members executed a search warrant along Rocky Road.

According to the Horry County Solicitor's Office, Jeremy Fleming was convicted of burglary and attempted murder on Wednesday, May 15. He is sentenced to serve 20 years for each charge, for a total of 40 years in prison.

"Both charges are considered "no parole" offenses, mandating no early release prior to serving 85% of each sentence. Fleming's prior record include possession with intent to distribute cocaine, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and second degree burglary," states the news release from the solicitor's office.

Furquan was also charged with possession of firearms and ammunition. The case against Furquan began on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

In addition to CSC with a minor, Furquan has prior convictions for multiple burglaries, indecent exposure, shoplifting, giving false information to police officers, simple possession of marijuana, and multiple criminal domestic violence offenses. He is also a registered sex offender.

Shooting at Ivystone Apartments

The 27-year-old victim told police he heard a loud knock on his door around 11:40 p.m. that night. When he answered, he saw two men dressed in dark clothes standing at his door.

According to a police report, one of them was carrying a silver revolver and fired a shot at the victim, resulting in an injury in his head area.

The victim said he attempted to push his door closed, but the suspects were able to push the door open.

The victim's roommate spoke with police and said he jumped out of bed upon hearing a loud bang. He said he saw the two men run from the home and drive away in a black Dodge Avenger.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries.

Neighbors were on the edge the following day after news of the shooting broke out.

"It was terrifying really," commented Ashley Geiger.

She said she and her family were still shaken up after what happened.

"It just doesn't seem right," Geiger said. "It doesn't seem right that someone's banging on someone's door and then shoots them."

Geiger's fiance Tony Brungard said he went over to help the victim. He said the man was bleeding and he was holding a towel up to his head.

"He was yelling for help, yelling for people to call 911," Brungard explained.

He said the ordeal is giving him a different perspective about where he and Geiger live with their children. He said they chose to live off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard because they considered it a safe area.

"We thought that we were just in a good spot in the middle of a bunch of other good spots, and for that to happen...it's way too close to home," Brungard said.

Steven Dunn said he moved to the Palmetto Pointe area to be in a safer neighborhood too. While he agrees the shooting causes some concern, he is not worried about a rising crime trend.

"We definitely felt a little safer out here as opposed to where we were," Dunn said. "It's not like I'm going to pack up and move just because something happened down the street. It is a little unsettling, but I don't feel afraid to walk down the street at night or in the daytime. It doesn't really bother me."

