MB Wedding couple returns from honeymoon to find house destroyed - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MB Wedding couple returns from honeymoon to find house destroyed

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) One Myrtle Beach couple is learning the true meaning of the vow "for richer or poorer" after thieves steal dozens of gifts and jewelry from their home during the couple's honeymoon.

"The invasion of space is just horrible," said newlywed Marco Morales. Morales and his wife returned from Caribbean vacation on Monday to find a laptop stolen, gift cards ripped apart, and a wedding band missing from their dresser.

"I made a big mistake I had left my wedding band on the dresser before we left on the honeymoon and on the plane I even realized it but it was too late, I came home that was missing, watches were missing." Morales added.

The family believes thieves could have targeted them after seeing their names in wedding announcements either online or in print. It's an issue that Myrtle Beach Police say they've dealt with before and that residents should be aware of.

"It's happened in the past where people will utilize the media or paper for weddings or funerals..or really any occasion to be out of town." said Captain David Knipes with Myrtle Beach Police during an interview on Thursday.

There's no proof that thieves truly knew about the honeymoon but the Morales believe with such high-value gifts inside, someone must have known.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News All Rights Reserved

