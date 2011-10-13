Bath salts the new form of addiction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) When you think of drugs, addiction, and obtaining a high, it's likely the last thing that crosses your mind is something you can purchase at a local shopping center.

It's an alarming new stimulant sold legally in many states. The so called bath salts are labeled "Not for Human Consumption," but people are using this designer drug to get high.

It's such a big problem; the DEA is calling bath salts a drug of concern. WMBF News Anchor Chandi Lowry will look at what bath salts are, how they're used, and why people are dying over them.

Join WMBF News at 6 p.m. Monday night to discover the danger of the man-made drug and ease with which it can be purchased.

