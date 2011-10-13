Dog found by missing SC boater's side 3 days later

PROSPERITY, SC (AP) Authorities say the body of a boater missing for three days has been found in a shallow cove on Lake Murray with his dog by his side.

Authorities said searchers found 61-year-old Russell Sandlin around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was thrown into some limbs, and his dog was trying to remove the branches and lick his face.

Wildlife officers say it appears Sandlin's boat ran aground in the narrow cove at a fast enough speed to eject him from the vessel. He had been last seen Sunday when his neighbors saw him get in his boat with his Weimaraner named Sadie.

The Saluda County coroner's office is investigating Sandlin's death, but authorities say there are no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.