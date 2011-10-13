Consider This: Herman Cain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) This week we have another Republican Presidential candidate who has moved to the top of the polls. Herman Cain, a business person not a career politician, is growing his fan base by offering common sense ideas and solutions to the problems facing our country.

Consider This: I like his 9-9-9 plan. Here how it works: a 9% business tax, a 9% individual flat tax and a 9% national sales tax. Now I haven't run the numbers so it may not add up, but the concept is simple and simple is good.

Herman Cain's time at the top of the polls may not last long, but this week his ideas are resonating with voters. Whether it is Herman Cain or someone else who ultimately wins the Republican nomination, let's hope the common sense approach to fixing a broken government continues.

