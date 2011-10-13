MB Police say assault suspects left blue moped behind - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MB Police say assault suspects left blue moped behind

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted a Denny's manager and ran out on their bill early Thursday morning.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Denny's located at 800 S. Kings Hwy in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they spoke with the manager, who said around 1:20 a.m., a white male and a white female entered the restaurant to eat.

The manager went on to say he became suspicious of the pair when they finished their dinner and went into the men's bathroom together.

At that time, the manager said he went into the bathroom and told the suspects to pay their food bill and then leave immediately. That was when the male suspect allegedly began assaulting the manager.

According to the manager, the man began yelling and using profanity toward him and then used the palm of his hand to push the manager in the face and chest. The manager told police he and the man began tussling for a moment before both suspects took off running out of the restaurant without paying their bill.

All while leaving behind the female's blue moped.

The report stated it was unknown if the moped was purchased or rented from Sun Buggies

Several witnesses on scene corroborated the manager's story and video surveillance of the suspects obtained by officers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

