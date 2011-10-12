NMB hit and run suspect pleads guilty - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NMB hit and run suspect pleads guilty

Derek Stanley, II (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Derek Stanley, II (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The man accused of hitting and killing a 21-year-old New Hampshire woman in 2010 has pleaded guilty Tuesday in an Horry County courtroom.

Derek Stanley II, 18, of Shallotte pled guilty to hit and run resulting in death and was subsequently sentenced to five years in prison with credit for time served, according to Horry County's Public Index.

On Aug. 17, 2010, Corissa Irvin was struck and killed in the area of Ocean Creek Drive and Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

Irvin had been employed at a business in Barefoot Landing for the summer, according to officials.

Stanley was arrested about a week later and was given a bond of $15,000. Officials said the penalty for the charge was one to 25 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 to $25,000.

Stanley was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday night.

