One dead in Singleton Ridge Road collision

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) Officials continue to investigate Wednesday after a three vehicle collision killed one person and sent three others to the hospital.

Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as 51-year-old Rosalba Villegas of Myrtle Beach.

The collision occurred in front of the Conway Medical Center around 10:30 a.m. and appeared to involve a blue BMW vehicle and a gold in color SUV. The BMW's roof had to be cut off by firefighters as the SUV sat in a ditch.

Singleton Ridge Rd crash photos

Catina Hipp, spokeswoman for the Conway Police Department, said units were still investigating what caused the collision.



Motorists in the area were told to use caution and avoid Singleton Ridge Road if possible. Traffic from Highway 501 was diverted to Clemson Road. From there, motorists could take Lander Drive to Furman Circle.

Anyone who needed to go to Conway Medical Center were told to take Highway 544 instead of Highway 501.

Conditions of the other victims have not been released at this time.

