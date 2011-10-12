Grocers say shoplifters stole bottle of KY Jelly - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Arrest made in theft of bottle of KY Jelly

William Stanley (Source: MBPD) William Stanley (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police have arrested one man and continue to search for a woman after an alleged shoplifting at a local Food Lion Tuesday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Food Lion located 1430 S. Kings Hwy around 10:30 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting.

When they arrived, they met with several witnesses who said they saw Danielle Denise Falco, 35, and William Stanley III, 52, both of Myrtle Beach, select several items from the store and place them in their shopping cart.

According to one witness, Stanley placed something underneath some bread on a shelf. When the witness went to see what he put under the bread, she found an empty box of KY Jelly and an empty box of Tresemme Hair Spray.

A third item, cough syrup, was not found inside the store.

Falco and Stanley left the scene prior to police arrival, the report said.

According to the report, the pair's vehicle was located by officers and a traffic stop was conducted, however, Falco and Stanley were allowed to leave. During a search of their vehicle, officers found the bottle of cough syrup and the hair spray.

Warrants were then issued for both Falco and Stanley for shoplifting.

Friday, officers arrested Stanley and charged him with shoplifting value under $2,000. Falco has yet to be apprehended.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

