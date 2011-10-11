Drivers warned to be aware of deer collisions - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Drivers warned to be aware of deer collisions

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Following a recent increase in the number of deer related crashes, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to use extra caution during the early fall season.

"When I see them now I'm tempted to stop or swerve around them," said driver Suzette Edge of Carolina Forest. Edge's car collided with a deer recently, costing her over $1,000 in repairs.

"The side mirror on the passenger side and more was just gone," she added.

Now the South Carolina Highway Patrol is offering up suggestions for ways drivers can protect themselves from deer related collisions.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reminds motorist about the dangers involving deer collisions.  A few simple steps can help you avoid or minimize your risk of becoming involved with a collision with a deer.

  1. Always reduce your speed on roadways that are wooded on both sides, especially during night time hours.
  2. Always use your high beam headlights when you can do so.
  3. Always scan the shoulders for the presence of deer.  You will typically see the eyes of a deer because they reflect light.
  4. If you see a deer crossing the road you should expect more deer will follow.
  5. If a deer enters the road in front of you, do not leave the road to avoid the collision.  If you run off the road you risk striking a tree or ditch.  Apply brakes and attempt to stop but do not swerve off the road.
  6. If you are involved in a deer collision and you are not injured you can contact the Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (*47) from your mobile phone.

