Nichols man arrested for theft of $12K worth of metal

Foley (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office) Foley (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)
Poston (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office) Poston (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WECT) Over $12,000 worth of metal was stolen from Smithfield Foods in Tarheel last Friday, according to Capt. Rodney Hester with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

An employee of the company saw a Ford Sport Trac leaving the area and followed it until deputies were able to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle was stopped on N.C. 131 near Bladenboro, the passenger, Wendell Foley, reportedly exited the truck and ran. Deputies caught up to the 43-year-old man and arrested him after a brief foot chase.

Foley, from 320 Brooks Rd. in Nichols, S.C., was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods, second degree trespassing, injury to personal property and resisting public officer.

Billy James Polston, 29 of 108 Main Street in Fair Bluff, was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of stolen goods and second degree trespassing with numerous traffic violations.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Hester said that Foley and Polston were still in the Bladen County Jail. Foley has a $16,500 secured bond and Polston has a $10,500 secured bond.

