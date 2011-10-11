DNA leads Florence Co. deputies to shooting suspect

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Florence County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 24-year-old man on charges her barged into a home and shot someone in the back in June.

Capt. Mike Nunn, spokesman for the Florence County Sheriff's Office, said Torrie Alonzo Gordon, of Florence, was identified as a suspect after DNA found from the scene came back as a positive match.

Gordon is accused of entering a home on June 10 with a handgun and demanding money. During a struggle, the victim was shot in the back and managed to fight Gordon off with a knife, inflicting a wound.

Gordon was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, armed robbery and burglary in the first degree.

Nunn said Gordon is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

