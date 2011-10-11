Consider This: The Playboy Club Closes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) When NBC announced plans for a new drama called The Playboy Club the protests began shortly thereafter. Viewers across the country inundated NBC affiliates with e-mails encouraging the stations to not air the program.

Consider This: The Playboy Club was basically a rip off of the program Mad Men, a TV drama like Desperate Housewives, Grey's Anatomy or Law & Order. The Playboy Club's biggest problem was the name of the show.

Viewers who complained about the program asked that we not air the show. However, I don't feel it is my place to determine which network programs you receive. That's called censorship and in my opinion that's a decision that is in your control… with your TV remote.

The best way to ensure a program doesn't air is to not watch the show. Viewership for The Playboy Club did not meet expectations and the show was canceled. That's the way the system is supposed to work.

