Moose barges into backyard, pool

MANCHESTER, NH (NBC) A moose who took a dip in a New Hampshire swimming pool needed the help of people to pull him out.



The family who owned the pool said they have seen wildlife in their yard before but they never imagined a moose would take out their fence and then fall in their pool.



"I came to this area here and I was faced with this enormous animal facing me with his big eyes, which charged through the fence and two seconds later he was in the pool," George Trapotsis homeowner said.



"As soon as we removed the cover the moose came up and it was just like a good day under the moon, just swimming around the deep end of the pool," Trapotsis added.



Police, firefighters and state Fish and Game Department officers were called to the Manchester home Friday night.



The moose was swimming around, unable to leave.



"Almost 10 or 11 guys, at 180 pounds each, which would be equivalent to his weight, couldn't even budge him," Trapotsis said.



"It was a long struggle and he was not a happy camper, that moose," neighbor Leo Desrochers said.



Rescuers attached a rope to the agitated moose and slowly pulled him out.



The moose appeared to be in good health when he walked away into the woods.



"As soon as he got his nose at the edge of the opening, he knew he was free and he just went running in the direction he came from," Trapotsis said.



He said the moose might have done about $8,000 in damage.



"Once he came up there, he was just this gorgeous animal sitting up there, tall and pretty,' Trapotsis said of the moose after it came out of the pool.



Officials said it's breeding season for moose, so it's not uncommon to see them wander into unfamiliar places.

