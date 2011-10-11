Death penalty trial to begin in Florence in Feb.

David Johnson was one of four suspects arrested for her death (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Willie Mae Hayes was stabbed to death in 2008 (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (AP) Trial has been set for February for a Florence man accused of killing a 69-year-olld woman more than three years ago.

Media outlets report that prosecutors plan to seek a death sentence if 24-year-old David Gerrard Johnson is found guilty. Johnson is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The body of Willie Mae Hayes was found stabbed to death Aug. 27, 2008, after she had been reported missing two days earlier.

Florence Police Maj. Carlos Raines said officers responding to the missing person's report found someone had forced the door open.

Hayes' car was found at an apartment complex nearby. Her body was found in a ditch, wrapped in a bedspread from her home.

