MBPD searches for Peeping Tom

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a woman reported seeing a man's face pressed against her bathroom window as she showered Monday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to an area along Wildwood Trail and met with a victim around 10:30 p.m. The victim told officers that around 9:30 p.m. she saw an unknown white male's face in her window, watching her shower.

The victim said she wasn't able to get any other description of the suspect because the window was foggy.

Officers then went around the home and found cinder blocks stacked underneath the window in the form of two stairs. According to the report, the window is about seven feet from the ground.

Due to wet leaves covering the ground, officers were unable to observe any footprints. There were also no fingerprints on the glass or smudges, according to the report.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

