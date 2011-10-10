Teen arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The Marion County Sheriff's Office has arrested an 18-year-old man after allegedly committing sexual battery on a 13-year-old he knew.

Sheriff Mark Richardson, spokesman for the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said deputies arrested William Charles Brookins, of Florence Sunday and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree.

Richardson said Brookins used two addresses, one in Florence and one in Latta.



Further details surrounding the incident were not made available by officials, including where and when the incident occurred and if the victim suffered any injuries.

Richardson said Brookins remains incarcerated at the Marion County Jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.

