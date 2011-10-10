Man arrested for alleged lewd comments toward child

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 61-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly asking a 10-year-old girl if he could lick her and exposing himself to her Friday evening.

According to a report from the Horry County Police Department, officers met with a complainant on Saturday who said he had noticed the victim crying and acting strange. When he asked her what was wrong, he said she told him she was embarrassed and would talk to him when they went out to dinner.

Later that evening, the complainant said the victim told him the suspect, Kerry Dane Marlowe of Conway, exposed himself to her.

When officers spoke with the victim, she said she was playing with Marlowe's cat when he approached her. After the victim mentioned she had a lot of mosquito bites from playing outside, Marlowe allegedly told her he had a special lotion for the bites and offered to rub it on her.

The victim said she mentioned how the cat was trying to lick her like a puppy dog would and Marlowe asked if he could lick her as well.

According to the victim, Marlowe asked her what bra size she could wear and the victim said she had to go home.

The report stated Marlowe was leaning on a fence and asked the victim for a kiss before kissing her on the nose and the mouth as she tried to back away. According to the victim, Marlowe pulled his pants down and exposed himself to her.

Upon further investigation, Marlowe, who allegedly had previously been a complainant in other cases, was arrested and charged with committing or attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under 16.

