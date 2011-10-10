HCPD: Suspect on moped exposed himself to child

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Police have arrested a Conway man accused of exposing himself to a child in front of her home Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers responded to a home just after noon in reference to an indecent exposure. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who stated an unknown man on a red moped drove up in front of the house and exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl.

The complainant further stated he saw the man drive up and down the street and had become suspicious.

When officers spoke to the little girl, she said the man stopped in front of the house and had his "private parts" exposed through his unzipped pants, touching himself.

According to the victim, she ran inside and the suspect left.

The report stated the suspect was described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40 and had very short hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, glasses and had a beard at the time of the incident.

Upon further investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Jonathan William Webb.

Webb has been charged with indecent exposure and remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.