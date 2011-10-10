HCPD: Suspect on moped exposed himself to child - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HCPD: Suspect on moped exposed himself to child

Jonathan William Webb is charged with indecent exposure (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Jonathan William Webb is charged with indecent exposure (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Horry County Police have arrested a Conway man accused of exposing himself to a child in front of her home Saturday afternoon.

According to a police report, officers responded to a home just after noon in reference to an indecent exposure. Upon arrival, officers met with the complainant who stated an unknown man on a red moped drove up in front of the house and exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl.

The complainant further stated he saw the man drive up and down the street and had become suspicious.

When officers spoke to the little girl, she said the man stopped in front of the house and had his "private parts" exposed through his unzipped pants, touching himself.

According to the victim, she ran inside and the suspect left.

The report stated the suspect was described as a white male between the ages of 30 and 40 and had very short hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt, glasses and had a beard at the time of the incident.

Upon further investigation, officers arrested 28-year-old Jonathan William Webb.

Webb has been charged with indecent exposure and remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly