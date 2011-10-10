MBPD: Suspect threw salad and spit in victim's face

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A Conway woman has been arrested after allegedly throwing a salad against a wall and damaging property at a local restaurant Saturday night.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Patricia Grand Resort located at 2710 N. Ocean Blvd. around 9 p.m. in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, an employee said a suspect was upstairs "tearing up the place."

Officers went upstairs to the restaurant of the resort and found the suspect, Letashia Tenya Baillie, 30, sitting at a table in the corner and food all over the walls. When they asked her what the problem was, she allegedly replied she was [expletive] hungry.

According to the report, Baillie initially refused to get up from the table, but finally complied with officers.

Witnesses on scene told officers Baillie ordered a salad and became angry because it was taking too long. When one of the victims brought Baillie her salad, she allegedly took the salad and threw it against the wall.

According to the report, Baillie then tried to go into the kitchen, but the victim and another witness stood in the kitchen area and refused to let her in.

At that time, Baillie allegedly began to grab ice from a container on the buffet table and throw it at the two victims. The report further stated Baillie then grabbed the container and threw it to the ground, damaging it.

The victim said she threw more ice and then shoved him and spit in his face before returning to her table and sitting down.

Baillie was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and damage to property.

