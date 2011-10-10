US-378 reopens after accident

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) All lanes of US-378 have been re-opened to traffic following two accidents Monday morning.



The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. Multiple injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

Original reports indicated an 18-wheeler was involved, however, Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins said the truck could have been parked along the side of the road and mistaken as being part of the accident.

According to Collins, one car was passing another along Highway 378 when another vehicle struck the passing car.

When the driver got out to make sure the other driver was okay, another vehicle slammed into the original collision.



SCHP reported injuries, however, it remains unknown at this time how many injuries. Collins said everyone is expected to be okay.

Both accidents are being treated separately.



Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route around the area until the scene was cleared.

