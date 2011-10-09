Victim identified in fatal early morning shooting

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) One person has died after a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen Sunday morning, according to Horry County Police.



Lt. Myron Creel, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, said officers responded to a call early Sunday morning where shots were fired. That was when officers found the victim, a 24-year-old male, with a gunshot wound to the stomach just after 3 a.m. off Christy Way in Little River.

The shooting victim, identified by the Horry County Coroner's Office as George Beuford Jr., was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, where he pronounced dead at approximately 4:10 a.m.

According to a police report, officers found a neighbor attempting to perform CPR on Beuford and a puddle of blood in another area of the parking lot.

Witnesses on scene told police a white four-door car drove into the parking lot and a suspect described as a black male got out and approached Beuford. According to witnesses, the suspect said something Beuford and then pulled out a gun, shooting Beuford.



No suspect or motive have been identified at this time. Anyone with information about this incident should contact Horry County Police.



