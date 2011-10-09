GCSO: Manhunt underway for CVS robbery suspect

From the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

PAWLEYS ISLAND The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying one suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery at CVS located at 10317 Hwy 17 South in the Pawleys Island Community of Georgetown County.

At approximately 10:20 p.m. on Saturday October 8th, a black male entered the CVS armed with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then fled on foot in the direction of Tuesday Morning with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5'06" in height wearing a black hoodie, jeans and a ski mask.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office Bloodhound Tracking Team responded on scene with negative results.

Anyone that can identify the suspect or has any information about the robbery is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at (843) 546-5102.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just text the word "GCSOTIP" to 274637 followed by your message from any text enabled cell phone. This service is for crime tips ONLY not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress call 911.