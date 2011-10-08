Rescuers pull moose from swimming pool

MANCHESTER, NH (CNN) This isn't what you expect to find in your swimming pool. And, it sure came as a shock to the homeowner in Manchester, New Hampshire Friday night.

Police, firefighters and fish and game officials were eventually able to pull the animal out of the water.

The moose was agitated but appeared to be unharmed once they got him out. He was last seen walking back into the woods. It is moose breeding season right now so it is common to see the animals wander into unfamiliar places