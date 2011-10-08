Lanes reopen after accident caused delays on Highway 17

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Lanes have reopened along Highway 17 Bypass near the airport Saturday afternoon after a morning accident had caused hours of delays in Myrtle Beach.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's Website, units responded to a collision with injuries on Highway 17 Bypass near the Airport Diner at approximately 10:49 a.m.

Cleanup of the scene continued to cause delays in the area but all lanes are now reopened. Further details, including the number of vehicles involved and the extent of injuries, are unavailable at this time. Stick with WMBF News for those details as they become available.

