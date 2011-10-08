Early morning accident causes one fatality

LONGS, SC (WMBF) A single car collision early Saturday morning has claimed the life of one victim in Horry County.



According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol's website, a vehicle traveling along Star Bluff Road lost control and struck a tree, fatally wounding the driver at approximately 5:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Ronald Jerome Livingston, 61, of Longs by Horry County Coroner Robert Edge.



No other vehicles were involved in this accident, and no other passengers were in the car.



Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.