Horry Co. edges closer to building new boat landing - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry Co. edges closer to building new boat landing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Horry County leaders are moving closer to building a proposed boat landing on the Intracoastal Waterway in between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

The site is next to the Highway 22 Overpass near Tanger Outlets in Horry County, making it central to locals and visitors in the middle of the Grand Strand.

County Councilman Brent Schulz says clearing continues on the site and permits are ready for construction to start. Before anything can be built though, he'll need to secure $600,000 from the Horry County Transportation Committee.

The money is public, collected via the gas tax, and typically goes toward road projects within the county. Some question whether it should be used to fund a boat landing, but Schulz says it had the potential to benefit thousands.

"It will benefit not only our residents, but the visitors that come here and we are tourist-based so these are the type of amenities that we really need to look at," Schulz said.

Schulz will ask for the money at the committee's next meeting in November and it would go toward the landing's entrance and parking lot.

County officials estimate the total cost of the project to be near $2-million. The site is projected to host parks, a boardwalk and a community center.

Besides the initial $600,000 the project needs to get started, Schulz says the rest is on its way.

"We have $300,000 that's hard committed right now and we have garnered federal funds that we feel really good about right now in the neighborhood of $750,000," he said.

Horry County only has two public boat landings that lead out onto the Intracoastal, one in Socastee and the other in Little River.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly