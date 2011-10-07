Horry Co. edges closer to building new boat landing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Horry County leaders are moving closer to building a proposed boat landing on the Intracoastal Waterway in between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach.

The site is next to the Highway 22 Overpass near Tanger Outlets in Horry County, making it central to locals and visitors in the middle of the Grand Strand.

County Councilman Brent Schulz says clearing continues on the site and permits are ready for construction to start. Before anything can be built though, he'll need to secure $600,000 from the Horry County Transportation Committee.

The money is public, collected via the gas tax, and typically goes toward road projects within the county. Some question whether it should be used to fund a boat landing, but Schulz says it had the potential to benefit thousands.

"It will benefit not only our residents, but the visitors that come here and we are tourist-based so these are the type of amenities that we really need to look at," Schulz said.





Schulz will ask for the money at the committee's next meeting in November and it would go toward the landing's entrance and parking lot.

County officials estimate the total cost of the project to be near $2-million. The site is projected to host parks, a boardwalk and a community center.

Besides the initial $600,000 the project needs to get started, Schulz says the rest is on its way.

"We have $300,000 that's hard committed right now and we have garnered federal funds that we feel really good about right now in the neighborhood of $750,000," he said.

Horry County only has two public boat landings that lead out onto the Intracoastal, one in Socastee and the other in Little River.

