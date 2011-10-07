DJJ officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates

The State Law Enforcement Division says 28-year-old Gary Whisonant of Columbia was arrested Friday and charged with sexual misconduct with an inmate, assault and battery, and two counts of misconduct in office.

SLED says the inmates are 16 and 19 years old.

Whisonant has no listed phone number. It was unknown if he has an attorney.

Arrest warrants say the crimes occurred on the male campus. They accuse Whisonant of having sex with an inmate multiple times between Aug. 1 and Sept. 23, and of improperly touching another Sept. 23 on an activity bus.

The warrants say Whisonant confessed.

DJJ says he was fired Thursday. He'd worked there since 2008.

