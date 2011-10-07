Restaurant Scorecard: Oct. 7

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control aims at improving food safety at area restaurants through a statewide inspection initiative.

The results, which are made available to the public, are based off of a 100 point checklist that inspects 50 areas of each chosen establishment. The lowest grade a restaurant can receive is a "C" rating, or 70 to 77 points.

The following are two of the latest restaurant inspection results in Pawleys Island and Myrtle Beach:

JD's Steakhouse | 13089 Ocean Hwy., Pawley's Island



Overall Grade: 80 – B

During an inspection on Oct. 4, a DHEC employee found the restaurant was reheating meatballs, soups and sauces in a steam well. The restaurant corrected it by moving the items to the stovetop.

The inspector also found five pounds of molded or adulterated chicken, which was thrown out.

Prep sinks, fry baskets and cutting boards were found unclean.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

China Dragon | 7701 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach



Overall Grade: 85 – B

On Oct. 5, a DHEC inspector discovered chicken sitting out at room temperature, and noted it was then moved to the refrigerator.

Food was found stored on the floor of the walk in cooler.

Employees were said to be using plastic grocery bags to store food in, and various areas in the restaurant were in need of cleaning or repair.

[Click here to read the complete health inspection report (PDF)]

To see any follow up scores of these and other restaurants within our area, visit DHEC's website. From there, you can search for a specific restaurant name or restaurants within a specific area.

