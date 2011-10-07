Romney talks foreign policy at The Citadel

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is calling for an "American century" led by a stronger military and a willingness to go it alone in world affairs when necessary.

The former Massachusetts governor also rejects isolationist policies supported by some tea party members.

Romney was to share his views in a major foreign policy speech Friday at The Citadel.

In prepared remarks, he says America shouldn't crawl into "an isolationist shell" or wave the white flag of surrender. He says God did not create America to be a nation of followers. And if the U.S. doesn't lead, Romney says, another country will.

While heavy on rhetoric, Romney doesn't outline a plan for the war in Afghanistan. He says he would order a full review in his first 100 days in office.

