Conway Police identify suspects in several burglaries

From the Conway Police Department

CONWAY, SC Conway Police have charged Shelton Brantley, 21, of Conway and a Conway juvenile and issued warrants for Isaiah McCray, 20, and Antwan Calloway, 22, both of Conway, in connection with numerous burglaries in the city limits of Conway.

Brantley was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree on September 22, 2011 and two (2) counts of Criminal Conspiracy on October 7, 2011. Brantley received a $50,000 surety bond on the Burglary 2nd charge and a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on each of the Criminal Conspiracy charges.

The juvenile is charged with Burglary 1st Degree and three (3) counts of Burglary 2nd Degree and is currently in custody at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, SC.

Calloway is currently serving a four (4) month prison sentence on unrelated charges and will face a Burglary 2nd Degree charge once he is released from the South Carolina Department of Corrections in December.

Warrants for Burgry 1st Degree and two (2) counts of Burglary 2nd Degree have been issued for McCray.

On Tuesday, August 23, 2011 shortly after 4:00 p.m., Conway Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Jenkins Drive in the city limits of Conway in reference to a burglary not in progress. The homeowner reported to police that he left for work at approximately 7:30 a.m. and returned home just before 4:00 p.m. to find his back door slightly ajar. Upon entering the residence, the homeowner found that various drawers had been opened and the contents were disturbed. Upon investigation officers located pry marks on the door and door frame. The homeowner told police that a lap top computer, various items of jewelry, and two legal size fireproof safes were missing from the residence. For this incident Brantley and the juvenile have been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree.

On August 23, 2011, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Conway Police officers responded to a residence on Long Avenue Ext in reference to a burglary not in progress. Upon arrival, officers met with the homeowners who stated that they returned home to find the window on a side entry door damaged. Once inside the residence, officers discovered that numerous cabinets and drawers had been ransacked. The homeowners told police that cash, jewelry and a passport were missing from the residence. For this incident Brantley has been charged with Criminal Conspiracy and the juvenile has been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree. Warrants for Burglary 2nd Degree have been issued for Calloway and McCray in this incident.

On Wednesday August 31, 2011 shortly after 3:30 p.m., Conway Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Austin Avenue in the city limits of Conway in reference to a burglary not in progress. The homeowners reported to police that they left home around 10:00 a.m. and returned around 3:30 p.m. to find the back door of the residence open. Upon entering the residence the homeowners noticed that several drawers throughout the home open. The homeowners told police that two (2) televisions, two (2) game systems and multiple DVDs and video games were missing from the residence. For this incident Brantley has been charged with Criminal Conspiracy and the juvenile has been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree.

On Monday, October 3, 2011, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Conway Police officers were dispatched to a residence on Elm Street in the city limits of Conway in reference to a burglary not in progress. The homeowners reported to police that they left the residence around 9:00 a.m. and all doors and windows were locked when they left, however when they returned home just before 6:00 p.m., they noticed a side door to the residence open. The homeowners entered the residence and discovered that two (2) rifles, a handgun, a television and two (2) computers were missing from the residence. For this incident the juvenile has been charged with Burglary 1st Degree and a warrant for Burglary 1st Degree has been issued for McCray.

Anyone with any information concerning these burglaries and/ or the location of the stolen property or McCray is asked to contact the Conway Police Department.

Related Stories: