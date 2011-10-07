Car slams into Florence Starbucks

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) A woman narrowly escaped a speeding car Friday morning as it slammed into the Starbucks they were sitting at, according to police.

Richard Cribb watched as the sedan plowed into the Starbucks located at 1933 W. Palmetto St. around 9:30 a.m.

Lt. James Rogers with the Florence Police Department said the incident occurred when a female driver had what appeared to be a health issue and struck the business. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The building itself sustained some serious damage.

Rogers said a woman was sitting at a table when the car hit the building, pushing the table and the chair and throwing her up on top of the car before she went tumbling to the floor.

The woman suffered only minor cuts and bruises, Rogers said.

The driver has been taken to the hospital to be checked out, however, it is not because she was injured in the collision.

Further details are unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

