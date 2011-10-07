Injured sea turtle returning to ocean off SC

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (AP) A loggerhead sea turtle injured by a boat propeller is going back to sea after treatment at the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston.

McClellan is a 230-pound female who lost a flipper in a crab-pot-line entanglement. She was to be returned to the ocean at the Isle of Palms County Park on Friday afternoon.

She had been taken to the aquarium in June for treatment after being struck by a propeller.

She delivered eggs in a hospital tank. Those eggs were moved to a nest on the Isle of Palms, but were wiped out by Hurricane Irene.

She is the second loggerhead to be released in the wild from Charleston after losing a flipper. Officials know the first one traveled 3,000 miles in its first year back in the water.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.