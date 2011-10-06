CCU students remember Steve Jobs - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU students remember Steve Jobs

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Students at Coastal Carolina University are remembering the late iconic former Apple CEO Steve Jobs.

CCU Student Tyler Huddle says Jobs' creations make life easier for students.

"I think Apple makes technology easy and understandable. Apple technology is beneficial to the college community," Huddle says.

CCU Computer Science Department Chair John Stamey says Jobs brought several different technologies together for consumers.

"Steve Jobs was responsible for bringing technology to everyone so that we can use the Internet and enjoy using it everywhere," says Stamey.

Stamey says Jobs is directly and indirectly responsible for CCU having a Computer Sciences Department. The Major has grown from 100 to more than 350 students since 1989 when the program started.

"We focus on web development and security. Both of those things, thanks to Steve Jobs, are widely needed," Stamey says.

Coastal Carolina Student Heather Slattery says she just received an iPhone she purchased in the mail.  She says it is the first iPhone she's ever owned, but just one of many Apple products she already owns. She says she thinks Steve Jobs was an innovator.

"Everyone's always trying to copy [Steve Jobs]," Slattery says.

"It'll be interesting to see how they can continue to make an impact on technology [without him]," Huddle says.

When asked, Huddle says he believes Apple will continue its current success.

"That's a tough question, only time will tell, but I think they should be fine," Huddle says.

