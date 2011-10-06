Re-trial in SC officer's death not until 2012

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (AP) Prosecutors in Horry County say it will be sometime next year before a man is re-tried in the 2002 shooting death of a Myrtle Beach police officer.

Prosecutor Jimmy Richardson said that 33-year-old Luzenski Allen Cottrell will not face a new trial before early 2012.

Cottrell was convicted in 2005 of shooting 28-year-old Officer Joe McGarry outside a doughnut shop in Myrtle Beach.

The South Carolina Supreme Court overturned the conviction and death sentence in 2008, saying the jury should have been allowed to consider a possible verdict of voluntary manslaughter.

McGarry had been with the police department for four years.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.