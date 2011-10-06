Man accused of killing wife, 3 kids returns to Va

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) A man suspected of killing his wife and three stepchildren proclaimed his innocence upon his return to Virginia.

The Daily Press (http://bit.ly/oZ1abg) reports John Moses Ragin arrived at Newport News police headquarters for questioning Thursday afternoon.

The 36-year-old Ragin is accused of stabbing to death his wife, Crystal, and her three children, ages 6, 10 and 15. Their bodies were found in their burned Newport News, Va., apartment Aug. 19. Crystal Ragin was in the military and assigned to Fort Eustis.

Ragin was arrested Aug. 20 in South Carolina. The couple's 5-year-old son had been left with a relative.

Ragin has denied any involvement with the crime.

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com

