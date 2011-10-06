Victim of Darlington Raceway Museum crash identified

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A woman was killed Thursday when the vehicle she was a passenger in struck the Darlington Raceway Museum, according to the Darlington County Coroner's Office.

Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified the victim as Evelyn Siple, 81, of Darlington.



According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. along Highway 151 at the Darlington Raceway.

Hardee confirmed that the vehicle struck the museum at the raceway, resulting in Siple's death.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries, according to the SCHP.



The incident remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Darlington Coutny Coroner's Office.



Further details surrounding the accident are unknown at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

