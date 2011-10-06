HCPD: Suspect raped teen he met on Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) A 20-year-old Myrtle Beach man is behind bars Thursday after reportedly raping a 14-year-old girl along a dirt road last week.

According to a police report from the Horry County Police Department, the 14-year-old's parents called police after learning from her sisters about the alleged assault that occurred on Sept. 26.

The victim told police she met the suspect, Nigel Bradley Spence on Facebook a few days prior to the incident and said on Sept. 26, she went to her grandmother's house to spend the night. During the course of the night, she sent Spence a text message from her grandmother's phone asking him to pick her up so they could hang out.

The police report stated Spence arrived around midnight to pick her up in an older GMC pickup truck with a tool box on the back. According to the victim, Spence suggested they go to the mall or the boulevard, to which the victim said ‘okay.'

When Spence began driving in the opposite direction, the victim said she asked him where they were going and he said to get something from his house. The victim said when they arrived, he made her stay in the truck because his parents were sleeping.

According to the victim, Spence came back with a beer and gave it to the victim to drink. Officers asked the victim who opened the beer and she replied that the beer had already been opened when he gave it to her.

She said she drank half of the beer and began to feel funny, that she felt sleepy, weak and had trouble holding her balance. Officers asked her if she'd ever had alcohol before, and she replied she had wine in the past.

After about 20 minutes, the victim said Spence drove them down a dirt road that he said he went mudding on.

When Spence stopped the vehicle, the victim said he took a knife out of his driver's door compartment and leaned on the steering wheel with the knife in his hand, pointing it in her direction. She said he told her "this is what we're going to do" and the victim asked what.

According to the victim, Spence climbed on top of her. The victim said she began crying and begged him to take her home, but he replied "no, why should I?" She told police she tried to kick him but missed, causing him to get angry, and said Spence placed his hands near her neck area.

Spence then allegedly raped her.

She said he finally stopped after she continued to beg him to stop and Spence began driving again, not speaking during the ride. The victim said they came to a hotel near her home and she asked him to let her out there.

According to the victim, when she got out of the truck, Spence threw his shirt at her and said it was something to remember him by.

Thursday, officers with the Horry County Police Department arrested Spence and charged him with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11 to 14 years of age in the second degree.

He remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

