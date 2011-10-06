Athlete of the Week: Ervin Heard

ANDREWS, SC (WMBF) - Andrews High School has seen a very impressive turnaround the last three years under Head Coach Steve Blanchard. The Jackets have started the season off 5-1, and a large part of the success is senior Ervin Heard, who has starred on both sides of the ball.

"I want to be the person known to lead Andrews High to a state championship," said Heard.

It's a dream Ervin has had since beginning to play football at Andrews four years ago, to lead the Yellow Jackets to their first ever state title.

"I mean I know what I've got to do. We work on it every day in practice, so I just go out there and play the game."

Heard, who plays both quarterback and safety for Andrews has played a huge role in their start this season. While soft spoken in person, he is anything but quiet on the field.

"Ervin's biggest response from the kids is that he's a leader by example. He tries to do right things all the time in school and out of school and I think that the kids respect him," said Blanchard, "He's not a rah rah guy, he's just a quiet, unassuming, humble young man."

It was just three years ago Andrews only won one game, Blanchard's pistol offense has caught fire this year with Heard under center.

As good as he looks while running the offense, Ervin says there's a lot that goes into each play.

"The reads, all the decisions I have to make, worrying about making the wrong decision."

With memories of their one win season long behind, Andrews High School is on the verge of clinching a winning record, something Ervin heard never stopped believing in.

"Our goal coming into the season was to get better every practice and to win every game, win a state championship. We're 5-1, that's really good."

Ervin and his Andrews teammates will look for win number six this season against Lake City in our Extra Point Game of the Week Friday night.

