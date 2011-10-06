SCHP investigating fatal accident in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident Thursday morning along Highway 701.

According to the agency's website, the collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of Highway 701 near the recycling center.

Horry County Coroner Darris Fowler said a dump truck ran off the roadway, and emergency responders transported the driver to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Just after 4 p.m., Fowler said he was in the process of notifying the victim's family.



Around 3 p.m., Cpl. Bob Beres with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said units were still on scene investigating the collision.



Further details regarding the collision are not known at this time. WMBF News will provide those details as they become available.

