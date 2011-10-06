DuPont opening $500 million SC plant expansion

By BRUCE SMITH

MONCKS CORNER, SC (AP) A $500 million plant expansion that will boost DuPont's production of Kevlar has been dedicated in Moncks Corner.

Company officials gathered at the company's Cooper River Plant Thursday. The company says the expansion will help boost production of the material by 25% initially.

Technology and productivity improvements are expected to increase production by about 40% in the next two years.

Kevlar is a fiber used in everything from tires and bullet proof vests to combat helmets.

The expansion is 1 of the largest single industrial investments in South Carolina history.

The plant had 60 workers when the expansion was announced and is adding about 135 new employees.

