DCSO enforces bath salts ban, confiscates products

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) Investigators in Darlington County have confiscated large amounts of bath salts from several businesses and continue to check for more.

Sheriff Wayne Byrd with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, announced Thursday that bath salts and cannabinoids were found in seven businesses in Darlington County after deputies checked 23 locations.

"We did not make any arrests," Sheriff Byrd said. "We wanted to make sure the owners of the businesses new about the ordinance, that it was in effect, and give them an opportunity to comply."

Checks of businesses are ongoing.

