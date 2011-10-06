Lamar man arrested after bath salts found

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) One day after an ordinance banning bath salts in Darlington County, deputies say a large amount of bath salts were then found on a Lamar man.

Capt. Andy Locklair, spokesman for the Darlington County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were dispatched to a convenience store on Oats Highway Tuesday in reference to an intoxicated person.

Upon arrival, deputies found Michael McBennett, 45, erratically dressed and acting rather strange. Locklair said after he was arrested for disorderly conduct, deputies found a large amount of bath salts on his person.

Locklair said McBennett is the first person to be arrested under the new ordinance and is being held at the Darlington County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.