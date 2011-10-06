MBPD: Shoplifter's arrest leads to fugitive boyfriend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a fugitive out of North Carolina after allegedly catching his girlfriend shoplifting at a Kmart store Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Kmart located at 1403 N. Kings Hwy around 7 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting. Upon speaking with the suspect, Dashyquate Lashay Holder, 17, from North Carolina, officers learned she and her boyfriend, Jason Tamar Smith, 20, had just moved to the Myrtle Beach area in order to make a new start.

Apparently, Smith was on scene and asked officers how to get his girlfriend out of jail, but left soon after.

Officers then spoke with a relative of Holder, who said she knew the teen was in Myrtle Beach and she was not a runaway, and that another relative had wired her $75.

The relative then told police that the reason they were in Myrtle Beach was because Smith was wanted out of North Carolina for attempted murder. At that time, officers got in touch with the Clayton Police Department, who confirmed Smith was a wanted suspect.

Thursday afternoon, Capt. David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Smith was arrested and is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail on charges out of Clayton for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle causing serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery.

Holder is also being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail. She has been charged in Myrtle Beach with shoplifting and hindering arrest after allegedly giving police a false name and other false information for Smith.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.