MBPD: Shoplifter's arrest leads to fugitive boyfriend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MBPD: Shoplifter's arrest leads to fugitive boyfriend

Jason Tamar Smith (Source: MBPD) Jason Tamar Smith (Source: MBPD)
Dashyquate Lashay Holder (Source: MBPD) Dashyquate Lashay Holder (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a fugitive out of North Carolina after allegedly catching his girlfriend shoplifting at a Kmart store Wednesday.

According to a police report, officers responded to the Kmart located at 1403 N. Kings Hwy around 7 p.m. in reference to a shoplifting. Upon speaking with the suspect, Dashyquate Lashay Holder, 17, from North Carolina, officers learned she and her boyfriend, Jason Tamar Smith, 20, had just moved to the Myrtle Beach area in order to make a new start.

Apparently, Smith was on scene and asked officers how to get his girlfriend out of jail, but left soon after.

Officers then spoke with a relative of Holder, who said she knew the teen was in Myrtle Beach and she was not a runaway, and that another relative had wired her $75.

The relative then told police that the reason they were in Myrtle Beach was because Smith was wanted out of North Carolina for attempted murder. At that time, officers got in touch with the Clayton Police Department, who confirmed Smith was a wanted suspect.

Thursday afternoon, Capt. David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said Smith was arrested and is being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail on charges out of Clayton for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle causing serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery.

Holder is also being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail. She has been charged in Myrtle Beach with shoplifting and hindering arrest after allegedly giving police a false name and other false information for Smith.

Copyright 2011 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service in Surfside Beach

    Sunday, April 1 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 22:47:38 GMT
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)
    Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)Nearly 1,000 people attended this service (Source: WMBF News)

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

    Nearly 1,000 people started their Easter Sunday bright and early with the Surfside Beach Sunrise Service. This service was put on by several churches in the Surfside Beach community and people started to arrive well before sunrise. Pastors said this tradition goes back to the 1960's and is held each year at the Surfside Fishing Pier.

    More >>

  • Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Jury says former SC airline executives stole millions

    Sunday, April 1 2018 3:47 PM EDT2018-04-01 19:47:48 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

    A federal jury in New Jersey has found two former executives of a defunct South Carolina charter airline guilty of fraud for stealing millions of dollars in passenger money. Federal officials say in a news release that 73-year-old Judy Tull and 58-year-old Kay Ellison were convicted of various wire and bank fraud charges. Tull is the former chief executive officer of Myrtle Beach Direct Air and Tours. Ellison is the former vice president and managing partner

    More >>

  • Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Surfside Beach police looking to identify suspect pictured tampering with cars

    Sunday, April 1 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-04-01 15:17:40 GMT
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)
    (Source: SSB Police Facebook)(Source: SSB Police Facebook)

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>

    The Surfside Beach Police Department is looking to identify a suspect pictured tampering with vehicles, according to a post on their Facebook page. The suspect reportedly tampered with vehicles in the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly