MCSO: Suspect caught in wooded area; search continues for most wanted man

MCSO: Suspect caught in wooded area; search continues for most wanted man

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) - After nearly twelve hours of searching, on Thursday the Marion County Sheriff's Office confirmed that investigators located and arrested a man wanted by several agencies in the upstate. At the same time the search continues for a man wanted in the city of Marion for several burglaries.

Chief Kenny Davis, spokesman for the Mullins Police Department, said units from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Nichols Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division were assisting in the search for Franklin Graham, 24, of Columbia.

Davis said Graham was wanted out of Kershaw County on a kidnapping charge, Marion County on an attempted burglary charge and was suspected of a carjacking in the City of Columbia.

Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson said Graham sexually assaulted a woman along Interstate 20 and left her along the side of the road. Graham then allegedly went knocking on doors and a woman called to report a suspicious person.

Around 2:55 p.m., units located Graham in the same wooded area he reportedly ran into, said Richardson.

At the same time, SLED investigators and deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office remain on the hunt for 20-year-old Dominique Brand, wanted for the past several weeks on various charges.

"There have been helicopters flying and everything with the robberies down the street." said Nick Patel, a Marion resident.

On Tuesday, Marion City investigators reported an incident in which Brand is alleged to have begun shooting an office worker who stumbled on his hideout.

Graham was described as a black male wearing a black shirt, black pants and black shoes. He is considered armed and dangerous and has dreadlocks.

Units were searching with dog teams and a helicopter for the Graham along Mack Arthur Road and Highway 41.

