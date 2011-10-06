Tire maker expected to announce big plant in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) Continental Tire is expected to announce plans for a plant in South Carolina that could bring as many as 1,700 jobs.

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley announced plans for major economic development announcement in Sumter County on Thursday. County officials said last week the German tire company would invest up to $1 billion on a plant there, but state officials have not confirmed the details.

North Carolina legislators this week said they'd lost a fight to win the Continental plant. An AP investigation raised questions about the potential for politically connected landowners in North Carolina to reap huge benefits if the plant had located there.

